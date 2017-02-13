Czech project checks veracity of politicians' statements
Over one-fifth of politicians' statements were false or misleading in the past five years, Jan Tvrdon, head of the Demagog.cz project that checked over 7,500 statements by roughly 340 Czech politicians, told CTK on Friday. All the false information is not equally serious and it depends on whether a politician had inaccurate information or told the lie deliberately, Tvrdon said.
