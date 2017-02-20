Czech polar station in Antarctica celebrates ten years
The Czech Mendel polar station on James Ross Island in Antarctica, operated by the Masaryk University in Brno, was opened ten years ago, on February 22, 2007, Pavel Kapler, who headed the station in the past years, has told CTK. Some 90 scientists from 25 fields have worked at the stations and contributed to significant discoveries there, said Kapler, from the Geographic Institute of the MU's Faculty of Science.
