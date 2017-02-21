Czech PM Sobotka says will run Indust...

Czech PM Sobotka says will run Industry Ministry temporarily

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday he would be in charge of the Industry Ministry until a new minister is chosen in several weeks. Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2016.

