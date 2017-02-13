Czech PM pledges shake up in mobile d...

Czech PM pledges shake up in mobile data market

Read more: Radio Prague

A shake-up of the Czech mobile phone scene in which callers will no longer be held ransom for high prices by a threesome of big telecom operators. That is what the leaders of the biggest Czech political parties are now promising with changes in the law being promised that would pave the way for that to happen.

Chicago, IL

