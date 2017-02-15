Czech military to start buying infantry fighting vehicles in 2019
The Czech military is to start buying new infantry fighting vehicles in 2019 and gradually acquire more than 200 of them for a total price of more than 50 billion crowns, Chief-of-Staff Josef Becvar said on Tuesday. He said "industry days" will be held at some military training grounds at the beginning of the summer, at which the tender bidders will present their offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC