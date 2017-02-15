Czech military to start buying infant...

Czech military to start buying infantry fighting vehicles in 2019

The Czech military is to start buying new infantry fighting vehicles in 2019 and gradually acquire more than 200 of them for a total price of more than 50 billion crowns, Chief-of-Staff Josef Becvar said on Tuesday. He said "industry days" will be held at some military training grounds at the beginning of the summer, at which the tender bidders will present their offers.

