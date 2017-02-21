Czech leader sacks industry minister ...

Czech leader sacks industry minister for handling of mobile operators

Monday

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he would replace Industry Minister Jan Mladek in his centre-left cabinet at the end of February, unhappy with a lack of movement to rein in the country's phone operators. Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2016.

Chicago, IL

