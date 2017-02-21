Czech leader sacks industry minister for handling of mobile operators
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he would replace Industry Minister Jan Mladek in his centre-left cabinet at the end of February, unhappy with a lack of movement to rein in the country's phone operators. Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2016.
