Czech health care firms interested in doing business with Cuba

Czech health care firms are interested in doing business with Cuba and that is why representatives of some of them are on the delegation that leaves with Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik for Cuba Saturday. According to the information CTK has received from the Foreign Ministry, the business delegation will be comprised of representatives from five health care firms.

Chicago, IL

