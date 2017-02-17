Czech government and Skoda Auto outline electric dreams
Czech car companies and the government have not hitherto been in the forefront of moves to promote electric cars but now both appear to have changed directions. The government is now looking to back their roll out and the biggest car maker, Skoda Auto, says a quarter of its production could be electric or hybrid cars by 2025.
