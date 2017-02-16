Czech experts map 47 damaged sights i...

Czech experts map 47 damaged sights in Iraqi Mosul

18 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A team of four Czech experts have mapped the architectonic heritage sights, so far 47, that militants from the Islamic State terrorist organisation have damaged in Mosul, Iraq, team member Lenka Starkova has told CTK. The experts are creating a special database.

Chicago, IL

