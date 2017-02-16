Czech diplomat FA1 4le to run for OSC...

Czech diplomat FA1 4le to run for OSCE head

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech government approved on Wednesday the nomination of diplomat Stefan Fule for the post of general secretary of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe for the forthcoming three-year term. Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek says if elected, Fule could apply his rich experiences and his knowledge of security affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC