Czech-born US film director Milos Forman turns 85

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Renowned Czech-born film director Milos Forman, living in the United States, who has won two Oscars and three Golden Globe awards, will turn 85 on Saturday. The public Czech Television and cinemas present his films as well as documentaries on his life and career.

