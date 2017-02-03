Czech army wants to take part in NATO's reinforcement of Baltics

Niepolomice/Prague, Feb 2 - The Czech Republic would like to participate in the reinforcing of the Eastern flank of NATO as of next year, either in Estonia or Lithuania, the Czech Defence Ministry writes about a meeting of defence ministers from the Visegrad Group countries held on Thursday. "As of 2018, the Czech Republic would like to take part in an allied battlegroup within the reinforced military presence, either under the Canadian command in Estonia or under the German command in Lithuania," Stropnicky told his Hungarian, Polish and Slovak counterparts in Niepolomice.

