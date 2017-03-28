Czech anti-Islam group to promote Zem...

Czech anti-Islam group to promote Zeman's presidential candidacy

The Bloc Against Islam group will start collecting signatures supporting the candidature of incumbent President Milos Zeman in the Czech direct presidential election due next year on March 10 when Zeman is to announce whether he will be defending his post, the group said yesterday. In the press release, the Bloc writes that it considers Zeman the only person who defends the country against illegal migration and the Islamisation of Europe.

