Czech accused of joining IS says he did not want to kill anyone

Plzen, West Bohemia, Feb 8 - Jan Silovsky, 21, who has been charged with the preparation of a terrorist attack, wanted to join Islamic State, but he did not want to kill anyone, he told the Regional Court in Plzen today, adding that he wanted to go to Syria so that "they kill me." Silovsky, the first Czech tried for having wanted to join IS, was detained at the international airport in Istanbul in January 2016, but he was not probably a part of any group.

