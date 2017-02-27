Culture Minister awards Dames and Knights of Czech culture at Mene Tekel festival
Awards were handed out at the Mene Tekel festival against totalitarian regimes at Prague's Vinohrady Theatre on Sunday to people who opposed or were persecuted by the Communist regime. The Dame of Czech Culture title was given to the internationally-renowned harpsichordist Zuzana RA A3 4iA kovA and to the founder of hospice care in the Czech Republic, Marie SvatoA ovA .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Sun
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC