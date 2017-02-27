Culture Minister awards Dames and Knights of Czech culture at Mene Tekel festival

Awards were handed out at the Mene Tekel festival against totalitarian regimes at Prague's Vinohrady Theatre on Sunday to people who opposed or were persecuted by the Communist regime. The Dame of Czech Culture title was given to the internationally-renowned harpsichordist Zuzana RA A3 4iA kovA and to the founder of hospice care in the Czech Republic, Marie SvatoA ovA .

