Court says ravens no obstacle to wind power plant project

21 hrs ago

The planned construction of wind power plants in the Lower Jesenik mountain range, north Moravia, is a project of public interest that prevails over the need to protect the raven population in the area, the Czech Supreme Administrative Court has decided. The court put the interest in energy generation from renewable sources above the protection of local nature and landscape, namely the common raven.

Chicago, IL

