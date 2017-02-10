Court halts Agrotec's prosecution over Czech Post contracts

The Prague Municipal Court halted the prosecution of Agrotec, a part of the Agrofert Holding which Deputy PM Andrej Babis owned until recently, for suspected manipulation of public procurement, but the state attorney has appealed the step, the court spokeswoman Marketa Puci said yesterday. The case concerning contracts with the state-run Czech Post company, will be discussed by the High Court in Prague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.