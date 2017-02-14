CMSS boosts net profit by 7% to CZK 1.18bn

In 2016, building savings bank A eskomoravskA StavebnA SpoA itelna saw a 7% year-on-year rise in its net profit to CZK 1.18bn. Board chairman VladimA r StaASura said the increase had been fuelled by a stable business performance and lower value adjustments which were at CZK 251m.

