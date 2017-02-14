CMSS boosts net profit by 7% to CZK 1...

CMSS boosts net profit by 7% to CZK 1.18bn

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

In 2016, building savings bank A eskomoravskA StavebnA SpoA itelna saw a 7% year-on-year rise in its net profit to CZK 1.18bn. Board chairman VladimA r StaASura said the increase had been fuelled by a stable business performance and lower value adjustments which were at CZK 251m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC