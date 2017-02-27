Chinese artist Ai Weiwei returns to Prague with new installation
Chinese conceptual artist and political activist Ai Weiwei, 59, will return to the Czech Republic in March after a year to display his new artifact created exclusively for the National Gallery in Prague. After the installation of the Zodiac sculpture project outside the NG premises in the Veletrzni palace last year, Ai Weiwei is preparing a monumental installation for the main hall of this palace.
