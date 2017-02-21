Chamber Music Society continues its 'World Tour'
The Chamber Music Society of Sacramento's ongoing "World Tour" series continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with a concert at Congregation Bet Haverim, 1715 Anderson Road in Davis, followed by a second performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Capistrano Hall on the Sacramento State university campus. This month, the Chamber Music Society's continuing musical mystery tour will feature three lesser-known gems from the European region that once was known as Bohemia , later as Czechoslovakia and currently as the Czech Republic - as well as one very well-known masterpiece.
