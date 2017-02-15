Central Group acquires area nearby pl...

Central Group acquires area nearby plots for future subway D station

The company Central Group has acquired from Prazska sprava nemovitosti an area adjacent to plots for the future construction of a subway D station. The plot covering 37,000 m2 in Prague-Kre accommodates a boarding house and offices, which will likely be demolished in the future.

