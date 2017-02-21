CEEC: Public investors opened tenders...

CEEC: Public investors opened tenders worth CZK 392.2bn in 2016

Public investors opened 8,860 tenders worth CZK 392.2bn in 2016, up 18.6% for the no. of and 49.7% for value and a five-year high.

Chicago, IL

