Career diplomat Daniel Meron to be the new Israeli ambassador to the Czech Republic
Career diplomat Daniel Meron is to be the new Israeli ambassador to the Czech Republic, the Israeli Embassy in Prague said on Monday. Mr. Meron previously served in diplomatic posts in the United States, Norway and Cyprus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC