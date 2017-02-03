Career diplomat Daniel Meron to be th...

Career diplomat Daniel Meron to be the new Israeli ambassador to the Czech Republic

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Radio Prague

Career diplomat Daniel Meron is to be the new Israeli ambassador to the Czech Republic, the Israeli Embassy in Prague said on Monday. Mr. Meron previously served in diplomatic posts in the United States, Norway and Cyprus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC