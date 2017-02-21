Business prodigy brings US-style schools to Czech Republic
At the age of just 23, OndA ej Kania has already established a successful agency that sends Czechs students to prestigious boarding schools in the United States and Canada and opened a private high-school in Prague. The young entrepreneur, who himself studied in the United States because he was dissatisfied with the Czech education system, has other plans in the works.
