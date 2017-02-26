Booking European bus and trail travel...

Booking European bus and trail travel just got easier with Wanderu

What it does: The website and app let you compare and book ground transportation in North America and more than 1,000 cities across Europe. What's hot: European train travel is romantic, adventurous and affordable.

