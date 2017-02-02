Book of Czech Germans' recollections ...

Book of Czech Germans' recollections of Brno appears

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Archives of the Town of Brno has released the latest book describing Brno in the mid-20th century based on the recollections of the Brno Germans who were transferred from the town after World War Two, Jana Noskova, from the Czech Institute of Ethnology which published it, said on Wednesday. The interest in such publications is growing, also because the topic of Brno Germans was taboo before 1989, Noskova said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mon Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC