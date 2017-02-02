Book of Czech Germans' recollections of Brno appears

The Archives of the Town of Brno has released the latest book describing Brno in the mid-20th century based on the recollections of the Brno Germans who were transferred from the town after World War Two, Jana Noskova, from the Czech Institute of Ethnology which published it, said on Wednesday. The interest in such publications is growing, also because the topic of Brno Germans was taboo before 1989, Noskova said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.