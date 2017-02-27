Avian flu outbreak at farms with combined 18,400 birds
Vets have been forced to put down many thousands birds at two poultry farms in Cheb, West Bohemia after the confirmation of cases of bird flu. The farms, which have the same owner, had a combined 18,400 birds prior to the outbreak, veterinary officials said.
