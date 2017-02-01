Another official charged with persecu...

Another official charged with persecuting farmers in 1950s

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A Czech state attorney charged a man for voting in support of the banishment of two families of farmers within the Kulak operation organised by the Czechoslovak Communist Party in 1953, Ondrej Stastny, spokesman for a Prague district state attorney's office, told CTK on Tuesday. The man was a member of a commission set up at a district authority in the Prague-East region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mon Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC