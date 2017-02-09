ANO keeping its strong lead in Czech approval rating
Finance Minister Andrej Babis' ANO would win the election to the Czech Chamber of Deputies with 28.5 percent of the vote if it were held in January, according to a poll conducted by the Median polling institute and released to CTK yesterday. The second place would be occupied by another coalition government party, the Social Democrats , with 19.5 percent.
