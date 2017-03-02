Annual festival against totalitariani...

Annual festival against totalitarianism opens in Prague

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Mene Tekel annual festival against totalitarianism started in Prague yesterday, offering exhibitions and a concert in the St Mary of the Snows monastery that highlight the persecution of Czechoslovak Catholics by Communists and the deportations following Lithuania's annexation by the Soviet Union. The exhibitions will run through March 9. A part of the festival programme focuses on Latvia and Lithuania.

Chicago, IL

