Ammunition taken away from Czech plant destroyed by blast
Policka, East Bohemia, Feb 27 - Bomb disposal experts are moving away ammunition from a hall in the Policske strojirny machinery plant in which a series of detonations injured 19 people on Thursday, police spokeswoman Hana Kaizarova told journalists yesterday. "I can confirm that the administrative building was endorsed by bomb disposal experts and all the administrative staff have returned to work," he added.
