Agenda Released for Czech Air Force's Fast Jet Pilot Training CEE 2017
SMi Group, partnered with the Czech Air Force, have released the agenda for Fast Jet Pilot Training Conference returning to Prague on the 5th and 6th June 2017. LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aim of this year's agenda is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies, in the pursuit of enhancing air force power in the region.
