Agenda Released for Czech Air Force's...

Agenda Released for Czech Air Force's Fast Jet Pilot Training CEE 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

SMi Group, partnered with the Czech Air Force, have released the agenda for Fast Jet Pilot Training Conference returning to Prague on the 5th and 6th June 2017. LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aim of this year's agenda is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies, in the pursuit of enhancing air force power in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC