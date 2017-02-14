Acting Under Secretary Bruce Wharton ...

Acting Under Secretary Bruce Wharton Travels to Poland and the Czech Republic

Read more: State Department

Ambassador Bruce Wharton, Acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, will travel to Warsaw, Poland, and Prague, Czech Republic, February 15-18, 2017. In Warsaw, Ambassador Wharton will meet with U.S. Embassy staff and attend and deliver remarks at a Department of State-sponsored TechCamp and the Digital Communication Network's " Rockit" Digital Summit networking conference.

Chicago, IL

