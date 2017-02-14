Acting Under Secretary Bruce Wharton Travels to Poland and the Czech Republic
Ambassador Bruce Wharton, Acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, will travel to Warsaw, Poland, and Prague, Czech Republic, February 15-18, 2017. In Warsaw, Ambassador Wharton will meet with U.S. Embassy staff and attend and deliver remarks at a Department of State-sponsored TechCamp and the Digital Communication Network's " Rockit" Digital Summit networking conference.
