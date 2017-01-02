Zeman and wife to host ball at Prague Castle in January
Czech President Milos Zeman and his wife Ivana will again host a charity ball at Prague Castle in the latter half of January, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK. The ball will be held on January 20. The ticket will cost 8000 crowns and the proceeds will go to the payment of the costs of the endowment funds which Zeman and his wife have founded.
