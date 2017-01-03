Veterinarians inspect third possible ...

Veterinarians inspect third possible case of bird flu in Czech Republic

Read more: Radio Prague

Veterinarians are investigating what may be a third case of bird flu in the Czech Republic, after a poultry breeder near IvanA ice in South Moravia discovered two dead specimens at his farm, spokesman of the State Veterinary Service Petr Pejchal told the Czech News Agency on Thursday. Minister of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed the outbreak Avian Influenza in the Czech Republic.

Chicago, IL

