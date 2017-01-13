US ambassador to receive farewell song from Czechs
Followers of U.S. Ambassador to Prague Andrew Schapiro, who is likely to leave the post after Donald Trump becomes the new president, have prepared a farewell gift for him, a video with a song composed for him, the organiser of the event Good-Bye, Andrew Tomasz Peszynski, told CTK on Thursday. "This is why we have prepared an absolutely non-political event at which we want to record a video we will pass to him as a souvenir of Prague," he added.
