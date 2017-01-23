Two Czech regions nominate Babis for ...

Two Czech regions nominate Babis for re-election

Prague Daily Monitor

The congresses of the ANO movement in the Moravia-Silesia and Zlin regions nominated Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis, its leader, and ANO first deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltynek for re-election yesterday. The two congresses followed the decisions of other ANO regional branches made earlier this month.

