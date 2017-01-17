Twitter

While Lucas Droppa was reportedly high on the list of candidates for reinforcements at APOEL, it turns out the Czech international will continue with Band rmaspor. The 27-year-old midfielder, who reportedly did not want to stay in Turkey due to security concerns, was open to joining the Champions.

