Trump's 'Czech kids' are a plus, say ...

Trump's 'Czech kids' are a plus, say Czech supporters

15 min ago

In the Czech Republic, much has been made of the new US president's Czech connections, given his former marriage to Czech socialite and businesswoman Ivana from 1977 to 1991. Together they had three children who have now become household names - Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka - and of course Donald Jr. speaks fluent Czech.

