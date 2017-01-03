Trump Orders U.S. Ambassadors Appoint...

Trump Orders U.S. Ambassadors Appointed By Obama To Leave Posts

Trump's order to leave by January 20 has reportedly sent U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Andrew Schapiro scrambling to find housing in Prague. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is requiring politically appointed ambassadors to leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day on January 20, though in the past many envoys have been given more time to close out their personal affairs.

Chicago, IL

