Trained dog to search for poisoned animal baits in Czech nature
Jihlava, South Moravia, Jan 23 - Poisoned baits laid out to catch otters, martens and foxes, of which birds of prey often die as well, will start to be searched out by the first specially trained dog within the LIVE EU-subsidised international project this year, Vojtech Kodet said yesterday. Kodet is deputy chairman of the Czech Society for Ornithology , which will use the dog.
