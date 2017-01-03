The Women of Charter

The Women of Charter

Czechoslovakian movement Charter 77 was created 40 years ago but even today its ideas still inspire freedom fighters around the world including Belarus. They gave up their own freedom in pursuit of a freer country by signing an illegal document demanding human rights and dignity in communist Czechoslovakia.

