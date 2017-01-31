The 13 cheapest countries to live in the world for expats

In a new survey by InterNations, the world's largest network for people who live and work abroad, the company asked 14,300 expats, representing 174 nationalities and living in 191 countries or territories, to rate 43 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of 1-7. based solely on the ratings given by respondents to the general cost of living in their respective country of residence, also 67 countries were included in this index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.