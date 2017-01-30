Swiss A320 at Prague on Dec 27th 2016...

Swiss A320 at Prague on Dec 27th 2016, damage to wing root fairing

A Swiss Airbus A320-200, registration HB-IJS performing flight LX-1472 from Geneva to Prague , completed a seemingly uneventful flight with a safe landing on Prague's runway 24. Czechia's UZPLN reported however that a post flight inspection of the aircraft revealed damage to the left hand wing root fairing. The return flight was cancelled, the aircraft was taken to a hangar of CSA Technics.

