Swiss A320 at Prague on Dec 27th 2016, damage to wing root fairing
A Swiss Airbus A320-200, registration HB-IJS performing flight LX-1472 from Geneva to Prague , completed a seemingly uneventful flight with a safe landing on Prague's runway 24. Czechia's UZPLN reported however that a post flight inspection of the aircraft revealed damage to the left hand wing root fairing. The return flight was cancelled, the aircraft was taken to a hangar of CSA Technics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC