Stopping Smoking May Ease Depression

A new study funded by Cancer Research UK has found that stopping smoking could help improve the symptoms of depression. Carried out by researchers at Kings College London and the Charles University in Prague, together the team looked at 3775 patients attending a stop smoking clinic in the Czech Republic.

Chicago, IL

