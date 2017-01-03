Star Sightings: Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage, Khloe...
Nicole Kidman surprised Keith Urban on stage as the singer headlined Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. The father of two put on an incredible tribute to artists lost in 2016, including Prince, David Bowie, Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen and Glenn Frey -- with Kidman joining her husband on stage and dancing in the background.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
