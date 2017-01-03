Smog alert declared in Moravian-Siles...

Smog alert declared in Moravian-Silesian Region

A smog alert has been declared in parts of the Moravian-Silesian Region. The worst situation is in VA>A ASovice in the KarvinA area, where more than double the permissible limit for airborne dust particles has been recorded, according to data released by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

