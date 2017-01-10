Slovak president awards Czech politic...

Slovak president awards Czech politician, film director

Czech musician Michael Kocab and film director Juraj Herz are among 20 personalities who were awarded by Slovak President Andrej Kiska on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of establishment of independent Slovakia at Bratislava Castle on Monday. Kocab was awarded with the Order of the White Double Cross, 2nd class, which can be imposed on foreigners in Slovakia, for his contribution to the development of relations between the Czech and Slovak republics.

Chicago, IL

