Slovak president awards Czech politician, film director
Czech musician Michael Kocab and film director Juraj Herz are among 20 personalities who were awarded by Slovak President Andrej Kiska on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of establishment of independent Slovakia at Bratislava Castle on Monday. Kocab was awarded with the Order of the White Double Cross, 2nd class, which can be imposed on foreigners in Slovakia, for his contribution to the development of relations between the Czech and Slovak republics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC