Severe weather conditions expected in Czech Republic in coming days
The Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute has warned that up to 50 centimetres of snow may fall in mountainous areas of the country by Thursday. The snowfall will be heavy and constant, forecasters said on Tuesday, adding that strong winds of up to 70 km an hour over the next couple of days could create snow drifts.
