Secret police file: Trump sure of presidential win -- in 1996

In this file photo dated Monday, July 4, 1988, U.S. real estate developer Donald Trump and his wife, Ivana, pose with their new luxury yacht The Trump Princess docked at the 30th Street pier on the East River in New York City, USA. Nearly 30 years ago, Donald Trump was confident he would win the U.S. presidential election, as an independent in 1996, according to recently uncovered files from Czechoslovakia's Communist-era secret police, released Thursday Jan. 12, 2017.

